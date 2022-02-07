Selinsgrove, Pa. – A female corrections officer was charged for allegedly planning to have sexual contact with an inmate at Snyder County Prison.

Lindsay N. Dyer, 32, of Beavertown, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4 on a felony charge of criminal attempt of institutional sexual assault.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, Dyer conspired and planned to have sexual contact with an inmate between Sept. 2020 and June 24, 2021. Dyer had provided the inmate with multiple sexually explicit photographs and letters. She also engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the inmate over the phone, according to a police release.

District Judge John H. Reed set Dyer’s bail at $15,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 at Reed’s office.

Docket Sheet