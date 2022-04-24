Williamsport, Pa. — Two Snyder County businesses owned by an area couple recently filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy amid an investigation into insurance fraud.

Stanley Woodworking, Inc., of Middleburg, and William Penn Cabinetry of Freeburg, are the two businesses owned by Maurice and Deb Brubaker that filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this month in the U.S. Middle District Bankruptcy Court.

In January, the state attorney general office’s insurance and fraud division began an investigation into the two Brubaker-owned businesses, as well as a third business, Wood-Metal in Selinsgrove. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch confirmed that he sent complaints made to his office to the attorney general's office. Wood-Metal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

Allegations include claims that the Brubakers withheld earnings from employees that should have been used for other purposes. This includes claims from workers at the former Wood-Mode in Snyder County, which was owned by the Brubakers prior to August 2019, that they received medical bills for services that should have been paid by insurance.

Estimated creditors and liabilities listed in the court documents for Stanley Woodworking range from 50 to 99, with assets estimated to be between $1 and $10 million.

Court documents showed that William Penn Cabinetry also has between 50 to 99 creditors, as well as assets of $50,000 or less. Liabilities for the business exceed $1 million.

The Brubakers are currently working as tax specialists in Lewisburg.

