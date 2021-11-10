Smashing pumpkin theft story _ 2021

 Phoebe Frear

West Milton, Pa. – Thinking about stealing your neighbor’s pumpkin off their porch and smashing it? Might want to think again.

A woman from Lewisburg received a theft charge for allegedly taking a pumpkin off a porch and smashing two others.

Theft charges were filed against Stephanie Chrismer, 34, after she allegedly took a pumpkin off a porch Saturday afternoon at a residence on High Street in White Deer Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Chrismer also smashed two pumpkins, police said.

Value of the pumpkins? Just $5 each, according to the police report.


