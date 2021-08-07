Bloomsburg, Pa. —A Bloomsburg man is facing simple assault charges after authorities said he assaulted another man, causing a concussion and swelling in nerves.

On July 24, Patrolman Ryan Edgar said he spoke with a caller, who told officers he was hiding behind a car after being punched three times by a man. Edgar said they identified the man accused of the assault as Anthony Evans, 18, of Bloomsburg.

Evans told officers he was sick of the accuser, “running his mouth.”

The incident was allegedly over Evans keying the accuser’s car as it was parked near the 400 block of West Street in Bloomsburg. According to the report, the accuser got into an argument with Evans, who allegedly hit the accuser to the point he fell to the ground and lost his glasses.

Edgar said he observed marks on the accuser’s face. According to the report, the damage created from the keying was estimated to be $450.

Evans was charged with second-degree misdemeanor assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. No bail was listed for Evans, who is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.