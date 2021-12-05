Williamsport, Pa. —Police said when they spoke with a woman who reported a domestic incident a smashed window was observed on her vehicle.

According to a report from Williamsport Police officer William Badger, the woman was inside her vehicle with a man when he attempted to grab her by the throat. Badger said the woman hit the man, who then allegedly grabbed a flashlight and smashed the driver’s side window out.

Kyle Lee Crain, 33, of Williamsport allegedly got out of the vehicle and used a knife to deflate a front tire on the car. Badger said when officers arrived, they observed marks on the accuser’s neck and a flat tire and smashed window on the vehicle.

An interview with a neighbor who observed the incident confirmed the accuser’s story. Crain was located a short time later near Campbell Street.

Crain, who pled guilty to simple assault and harassment in Oct., was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. He was also given a summary offense of harassment.

Court records show Crain was initially being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $15,000 monetary bail. That was changed on Nov. 30 to unsecured bail and Crain was released from custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 with Judge Nancy Butts.

