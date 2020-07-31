Loyalsock Township, Pa. -- A criminal investigation is underway after rounds of gunfire were reported in the area of the 1700 block of Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said the incident occurred "as passing motorists were driving along Four Mile Drive as multiple rounds struck their vehicle," according to a PSP Montoursville news release.

The incident took place around 4:51 p.m. Thursday afternoon, July 30.

Montoursville police were called to the scene to investigate. The police were unable to determine from where or whom the mysterious gunfire originated.

The Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to call PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.