Williamsport, Pa. — A traffic stop in downtown Williamsport ended in a foot chase when a man darted out of his his vehicle after being pulled over.

According to a source within the police department, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the operator refused. After a short car chase, the suspect exited his vehicle on foot.

Police were able to apprehend the driver by deploying tasers; however the man’s head was injured in the foot chase. Officers said they immediately called EMS, who arrived on scene shortly afterward.

According to police, the suspect, who was identified as Justin Kennedy, 45, of White Deer, was in possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested and will face charges related to drug offenses, DUI, and resisting arrest.