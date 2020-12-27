Towanda, Pa. – State troopers are investigating the theft of nearly $1,000 worth of auto parts, according to Towanda PSP.

On Dec. 4 at approximately 1:34 a.m., two individuals were dropped off at U.S. Route 6 next to Shores Auto Sales, police said.

State police at Towanda said the individuals then removed three catalytic converters from three different cars on the lot.

Police said the items were valued at $250.00 each. According to the report, one was from a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, another from a 2008 Kia Sortento, and the final one from a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged theft is being asked to call Towanda State Police at 570-265-2186.