Hummels Wharf, Pa.— A victim of the Friday night shooting in a restaurant parking lot had a protection from abuse order against the shooter.

Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, had a temporary PFA issued on July 1 against Christopher Fernanders, according to The Daily Item. Both Campbell and Matthew Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, were killed in last night’s shooting.

Campbell was on a date last night with Bowersox at Buffalo Wild Wings at Monroe Marketplace. Two witnesses, Lewis Showalter and Tony Gearhart, observed Campbell and Bowersox embrace in the parking lot. They saw a man, later identified as 55-year-old Fernanders, drive into the parking lot in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, exit the vehicle armed with a handgun and then began shooting at the couple, according to The Daily Item.

Showalter’s daughter, Naomi, told police she saw Fernanders fire the handgun at Campbell several times as she screamed. Lewis Showalter saw Bowersox run toward the front of the restaurant as Fernanders pursued him. He told police he heard three more shots.

As Fernanders returned to his truck, a restaurant patron, Troy A. Sprenkle, 49, came out of the restaurant and fired three or four shots toward the gunman, according to The Daily Item.

Life Flight responded to the scene and transported Fernanders to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where he remains in serious condition.

A search warrant application by state police was obtained for Fernander’s home on Route 890 in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, and was signed at 2:45 a.m. by District Magistrate John Gembic. Homicide charges are pending, according to The Daily Item.