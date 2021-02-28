Williamsport, Pa. – Police, fire and EMS units responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Grier Street in Williamsport late Saturday afternoon, the Lycoming County 911 log reports.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police was not immediately available to respond to our questions asking if anyone was injured or in custody as a result of the shooting.

According to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety's 911 log, the shooting was reported at 5:24 p.m.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Unit 66 arrived first to the scene at 5:27 p.m., with WBPD units 61 and 65 arriving shortly thereafter at 5:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Regional EMS Platoon Chief and Medical Intensive Care Unit 91 (Old Lycoming) arrived next at 5:32 p.m., the log shows. Both units went available again about 10 minutes later. Neither medical unit traveled to the hospital from the scene, according to the log.

Williamsport Bureau of Fire Engine 1 arrived at the scene by 5:35 p.m. The log shows the unit went available again less than five minutes later.

Police units were the last to leave the scene. Unit 61 went available again at 7:27 p.m. and units 65 and 66 at 8:40 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.