Lewisburg, Pa. – A shooting reportedly occurred in the west end of Lewisburg earlier this evening.
Students at Bucknell University received a text alert that a shooting took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday on West Market Street in the area of Giant Market and the Miller Center. The alert sent to students by Steve Barilar, Chief of Public Safety at Bucknell, advised that anyone in the area was to seek safe shelter.
Reports indicate two people were involved. Police are conducting a search of the area.
This is a developing story.