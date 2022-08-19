Shooting investigation in Williamsport
At approximately 9:45 this evening a shooting occurred at the corner of West Edwin Street and Locust Street in the city of Williamsport.
Witnesses reported multiple shots were heard, followed by more.
As many as a dozen shots could be heard according to one witness.
At least one round went through the windows of a home on locust Street.
Witnesses saw several people being taken into custody but it is unknown at this time if those people were involved in the shooting.
Witnesses report shell casings were recovered at the scene.
This is a developing story and will update as we have more information.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
