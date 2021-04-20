Williamsport, Pa. -- Officers and agents from the Williamsport Bureau of Police responded to Flanigan Park in Williamsport for reports of shots fired on Monday night, according to a news release.

On the scene, officers did locate evidence that a shooting had occurred. They canvassed the area and questioned witnesses, according to Captain Justin Snyder.

A short time later, UPMC police reached out to Williamsport Bureau of Police to inform them of a young adult male presenting in the Emergency Department with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. That unnamed victim was treated and released.

According to police, "this incident does NOT appear to be random."

Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Unit is currently conducting an investigation, according to the report. Agent Aaron LeVan is leading the investigation. Any information can be shared with Agent LeVan at 570-327-7548 or at alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org.

