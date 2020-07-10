At least two fatalities were reported following a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings in Selinsgrove tonight, according to a Snyder County Fire/EMS Dispatch report by the Incident Page Network.

The scanner reported the shooting at 8:08 p.m., according to the IPN dispatch log.

A heavy police and EMS presence convened at the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 249 Marketplace Boulevard.

"There's no danger to the public, I can say that," a state police trooper told NorthcentralPA.com at 9 p.m. when asked if people should avoid the area.

A second trooper also confirmed that there is no longer a public safety threat at that location.

Police declined to say whether the shooter was still alive or had been taken into custody.

Police also declined to say whether there were one or multiple shooters.

Life Flight was dispatched to the scene, as seen in images captured by Matthew Reidinger.

The area was evacuated and the restaurant locked down with customers still inside, the Daily Item reported.

Police said they would release more information later.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.