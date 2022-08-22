Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say.

Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department.

When the clerk asked Haddock to leave, Haddock pushed a large display case of pocket knives toward her. The case, which had been on the counter, nearly missed the clerk and landed on the floor. The glass shattered and knives spilled out on the floor, a witness told police.

Haddock then went outside and attempted to strike several people walking by, Jenkins wrote in the affidavit. Jenkins attempted to stop Haddock, but she lunged toward him and called him several derogatory names. Jenkins was able to take Haddock to the ground and place her under arrest.

As Jenkins was detaining her, Haddock allegedly yelled about a woman that police could not see and claimed that woman was lying on the ground after being stabbed. When EMS arrived, Haddock told them that she wanted them to respond to the scene so that she could prove to police that she was an FBI agent, Jenkins wrote.

Haddock was taken to Northumberland County Prison, where a corrections officer found a vial with methamphetamine, Jenkins wrote.

Shamokin police filed misdemeanor conspiracy charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and summaries of harassment and criminal mischief. District Judge John Gembic set bail at $10,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet

