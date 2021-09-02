Shamokin, Pa. — On Aug. 23, Shamokin Police officer Tyler Bischof spoke with PSP Megan’s Law to verify that a resident had missed their verification widow.

According to Bischof, Dianna Debra Lupoid, 43, of Shamokin was expected to appear during a verification window from June 4 to June 13, and failed to do so.

Bischof said he spoke with a person at a home on North Franklin Street, Lupoid’s last know address. The resident allegedly told officers Lupoid no longer lived at the home.

Lupoid is a Lifetime Registrant with PSP Megan’s Law. According to the report, Lupoid is currently out of compliance. Lupoid was charged with a count each of second-degree transient and fail to verify address.

No bail was listed for Lupoid.

Docket sheet