Shamokin, Pa. — On June 30, officers from the City of Shamokin Police Department said they viewed surveillance video of a man being struck by a vehicle.

Officer Tyler Bischof said he spoke with the man, who had lacerations on his chest and was covered in blood, moments after he arrived on the scene.

Prior to viewing the video, officers said they were alerted the male was hit intentionally by a woman, who, according to the report, remained on scene after the alleged assault.

Brittany Franzen was taken into custody by officers after they identified her and said they spoke with the man struck by the vehicle. They also removed four children, who officers said were inside the vehicle as the alleged assault took place.

According to Bischof, the man and Franzen were seen arguing in the video prior to the person being struck by the vehicle. Video showed the male impacting the windshield before the vehicle came to a stop.

Officers said the male then got up and grabbed Franzen by the hair and began punching her on the left side of the face. According to the report, four young children, three of which were in the backseat and one in the front seat, could be seen inside the vehicle throughout both assaults.

During an interview at the police station, Franzen allegedly told officers the male had jumped onto her vehicle causing the windshield to smash. Franzen told officers the male then started “throwing punches” and grabbing her hair.

Bischof said Franzen was in the area to retrieve her belongs from a van allegedly owned by the male. Franzen told officers moments after she tried to take her belongings back, the male became physical.

Franzen was charged with four counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, one court for each child inside the vehicle, first and second-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree recklessly endangering the welfare of another person.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Franzen, who remained in custody at the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.

Records showed the male involved in the incident was not charged as of the publishing of this story.

Docket Sheet