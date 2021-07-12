Shamokin, Pa. — Police in Shamokin discovered more than 1,700 packets of fentanyl after stopping a man in the street and later searching his apartment.

Officers said Brian Michael Villari, 32, of Shamokin was stopped at Market and Independence Street in the city after police received reports of him selling heroin/fentanyl in the area. A search of Villari after police stopped him yielded 150 packets of heroin/fentanyl and $1,300 in cash.

After being transported to the station, Villari allegedly told officers he had “a lot” of drugs at his apartment on North Marshall Street. According to the report, after Villari gave consent to search his residence, officers discovered 1,575 additional packets of heroin/fentanyl and $5,000 in $20 bills.

Villari, who police said had an active warrant for delivery of a controlled substance out of Luzerne County, was charged with one count each of felony and misdemeanor possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Villari will appear in count on July 13 for a preliminary hearing. Until then, he will remain at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.