Shamokin, Pa. — Police held a burglary suspect at gunpoint in an attempt to take him into custody after he broke into a Shamokin residence on July 30.

Patrolman Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department found Patrick Dowling Jr., 25, a short time after the burglary on the railroad tracks near Weis grocery store. Jenkins held Dowling at gunpoint, but he resisted arrest and ran into the nearby woods, according to Officer Alexis Temple.

Police found Dowling a short time later at the 600 block of N. Third Street and again held him at gunpoint as they commanded that he get down to the ground. Dowling refused, Temple wrote in the affidavit. Dowling began to advance toward police and Temple deployed a taser to eventually take him to the ground for arrest.

The struggle ensued after police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence at the 500 block of N. Third Street. A family member reported she was out of town the night of July 30 when Dowling allegedly broke a window to get into the locked residence. The following day, Dowling returned while the family member was home and insisted that he talk with her. When she told Dowling he was not welcome, he became agitated and began reaching under his backpack and to the small of his back as if he were reaching for a gun, Temple said.

Dowling now faces felony burglary and flight to avoid apprehension charges, as well as misdemeanors of disorderly conduct, and defiant trespass. Shamokin District Judge John Gembic arraigned Dowling on Aug. 18 and set bail at $10,000.

Docket Sheet

