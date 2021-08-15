Shamokin, Pa. — On Aug. 6, officers with the City of Shamokin Police Department said they responded to a call for a man standing on a porch with a gun.

Officer William Zalinski said when he arrived, he spoke with Joel Nathaniel Kinnaman, 23, of Coal Township, who matched the description of the male identified by the caller.

Zalinski placed Kinnaman into handcuffs for officer safety and said he explained why they were called to the residence. Kinnaman allegedly told officers he placed a gun on a garbage can behind his fence.

According to the report, a 9mm semi-auto pistol was discovered and secured by officers. Kinnaman, who has several felony charges on his record, was not supposed to possess a firearm.

Kinnaman was charged with first-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited and held on $5,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail.

