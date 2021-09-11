Shamokin, Pa. —Coal Township Police said when a man called them to report a vehicle being stolen, he could still see it pulling away from his home.

According to a report by Matthew Hasuga of the Coal Township Police Department, the man eventually located his truck and forced it to pullover. Hasuga said as officers arrived on scene, Dan Williams, 38, of Shamokin was being held in the backseat of a vehicle.

The victim, who said he left the keys in his truck as it was parked in the driveway, told officers nothing was missing from the vehicle. Williams allegedly told officers he worked for the federal government and was given $100 to park the truck.

Williams, who allegedly told authorities he was working for the federal government, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and felony receiving stolen property. Both are third-degree.

Williams is being held at the Northumberland County Jail on $10,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Docket sheet