Shamokin, Pa. – A 60-year-old man is charged with felony arson after Shamokin City Police said he lit a Trump flag on fire attached to an occupied building.

Harrison Bennett, of South Rock Street, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge John Gembic on Nov. 10.

In a Sept. 4 criminal complaint, Officer Tyler R. Bischof said Bennett used a cigarette lighter to burn a Trump flag attached to a house in the 400 block of South Shamokin St. around 3:07 a.m. on Aug. 27.

The homeowner had a video of the flag burning, and a photograph from the video was posted to the Shamokin Crime Watch Facebook page in an attempt to identify him, according to Bischof.

Police said they received a tip that the man in the video may work for the News-Item. According to the complaint, Bennett helped another man to deliver newspapers along a route that included the location where the flag was burned.

"Bennett said that he has anger problems and that it spilled over and so he lit the flag," Bischof wrote.

According to the complaint, Bennett made the following written statement: "I got up at 2:00 am and went and helped with newspaper. Was angry and burned flag."

Bennett was charged with one felony count each of arson and risking catastrophe. He also was charged with one count of summary criminal mischief.

