Allenwood, Pa. — A male patient at White Deer Run treatment center is jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient there.

State police at Milton say the 56-year-old man followed the accuser into her room on July 6 and attempted to kiss her. The man then allegedly attempted for force himself on the accuser and had indecent contact with her. The accuser verbally and physically resisted him, and the man eventually left the room, according to Trooper Troy Croak. Though state police did not name the man in the police report, court records indicate the alleged suspect is Jaye Ashby Gibson of Harrisburg.

Police filed felony and misdemeanor aggravated indecent assault with forcible compulsion charges were filed against Gibson. District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch set bail at $50,000.

Docket Sheet

