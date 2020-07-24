After allegedly having sex with an intoxicated victim, a 34-year-old Williamsport man was charged with felony sexual assault, according to Williamsport police.

Jonathan S. Snyder is accused of engaging in nonconsensual sex in the front seat of a victim's vehicle in the 100 block of West Third Street on Dec. 1, 2019, around 2:19 a.m., Williamsport City Police Department reported.

Snyder met the alleged victim through mutual friends, Agent Brittany Alexander wrote.

The friends drank at several alcohol-serving establishments until the victim ultimately was "cut off due to her intoxicated state while at JP Sports Bar," Alexander wrote.

Video surveillance footage from the bar shows Snyder leaving with the suspected victim, according to Alexander.

The pair then went out to her vehicle in the bar parking lot, police said.

"She did not recall how they got into her vehicle but explained that she remembered Snyder persistently asking to have sex with her and she told him no[,]" Alexander wrote.

According to the alleged victim's report, eventually Snyder crawled over the center console and on top of her.

"Once Snyder was done, he got off of her and exited the driver's side of her vehicle and got into the truck that was parked in front of her," Alexander wrote.

The alleged victim "immediately locked her car doors and called 911. [Her] jeans were completely off when officers located her," Alexander said.

The suspected victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital for a sexual assault forensic kit, police said. Her vehicle was impounded to be processed for potential evidence.

Snyder allegedly admitted to sexual assault when questioned by police on March 11.

"He did admit to having sexual intercourse with [the victim]," Alexander wrote.

According to Alexander, Snyder also was aware of the victim's intoxicated state.

"Jonathan Snyder was aware that [the victim] had been cut off at the bar due to her being highly intoxicated," Alexander said.

Snyder was held for court on one second degree felony count each of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and one second degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault - without consent of other.

He was confined to county jail from July 2 until July 9, when Snyder posted $99,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

Snyder is scheduled for a formal arraignment before Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts on July 27.

