Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police say someone stole several street signs in Snyder County. 

The suspect stole the signs from Lepley Road and Penns Drive in Monroe Township sometime on Feb. 27, according to Trooper S. Kuhns of PSP Selinsgrove. 

The signs stolen include a stop sign, a 35 mph sign, a curve ahead sign, and a 10-ton weight sign. Total value of the signs stolen is $225. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.