Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Those establishments include:
- Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.
- J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.
- 505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12.
Other recent violations include:
- Mid-Penn Beverage, 31 Page Lane, Middleburg, on July 11 for serving a 19-year-old.
- Selinsgrove Hotel, 225 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, on July 17 for serving for visibly intoxicated person.
- Laurelwood Inn and Steakhouse, 1115 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, on Aug. 21, 28, and Sept. 4 for serving after 2 a.m. on a Sunday.
The establishments were cited by the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement out of the Williamsport District Enforcement Office.