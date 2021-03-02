Mifflinburg, Pa. – Several were injured Friday morning in Union County after an SUV hit a horse and buggy along Pleasant Grove Road in West Buffalo Township.

The buggy driver, Lisa D. Zimmerman, 26, of Mifflinburg, and two children were injured when they were ejected out the passenger door shortly after 9 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Zimmerman had four children in the buggy at the time, ranging in age from 5 to 1. All were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to state police, Christie L. Leach, 62, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe south on Pleasant Grove Road and attempted to pass the buggy. The SUV hit the left rear corner of the buggy.

Leach was not injured, according to state police. The buggy occupants declined medical treatment at the scene, but agreed to go to the hospital via private means.

Leach was cited for following too closely.