Several licensed establishments in Snyder, Northumberland, and Columbia counties were cited in January by Pennsylvania State Police liquor enforcement officers for violations.

The District 6 Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board office in Williamsport received a total of 55 complaints and sent 15 warning letters to establishments for violations of liquor control laws, according to a release. District 6 includes Lycoming, Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Sullivan, and Tioga counties.

Lightstreet Beer Express in Orangeville, Columbia County, was cited for numerous occasions from Feb. 10 to Sept. 15, 2021, in which the establishment possessed or operated gambling devices or permitted gambling, according to a police release.

In Northumberland County, the Blue Spruce Inn of Milton was cited for permitting smoking in a public place where smoking is prohibited on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, 2021.

Three establishments in Snyder County were cited for allegedly serving alcohol to a 19-year-old on Nov. 19, 2021. The cited establishments include: Mid-Penn Beverage in Middleburg, Freeburg Hotel in Freeburg, and Isle of Que Brewing Company in Selinsgrove.

The establishments could potentially be fined from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. The administrative law judge may also impose a license suspension or revocation of the establishment’s license. Additionally, the judge may mandate training for the licensee.