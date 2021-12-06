Correction on Dec. 7: clarification made that the citations are brought forth by Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement's Williamsport district office.

Williamsport, Pa. – Several licensed establishments in northcentral Pennsylvania were cited in November by Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement’s Williamsport district office, including one in Lycoming County.

Kelly’s Grill, 37 W. Fourth Street in Williamsport, was cited for serving an alcoholic beverage to a visibly intoxicated patron on Sept. 25, 2021, according to a press release.

In Columbia County, Mario Contreras in Bloomsburg was cited for selling alcoholic beverages after their liquor license expired on Aug. 31, 2021. The establishment sold the beverages between the periods of Sept. 1 and 4, Sept. 7 through 25, and Sept. 28 through Oct. 18.

RD’s Roadhouse Bar & Grill, 23 Perry Avenue in Bloomburg, served a visibly intoxicated patron on Oct. 9, according to the release.

City Distributors, 1647 W. Front Street in Berwick, also located in Columbia County, sold alcohol to a 19-year-old on Sept. 22.

These citations will be brought before an administrative law judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.

In addition, the judge could also impose a license suspension or revocation on the establishment based on the seriousness of the charge. The judge also can mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.