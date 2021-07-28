Lewisburg, Pa. – Several charges were withdrawn in the case of a Muncy woman who was accused earlier this year of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male at a Union County treatment center where she was employed.

Estee E. McLaughlin, 27, originally was charged with 30 counts each of felony institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of a minor charges. Most of those charges were withdrawn earlier this month in Union County Court, leaving three third-degree felony institutional sexual assault of a minor and one corruption of minors charge against McLaughlin.

McLaughlin’s formal arraignment, originally scheduled for July 26, was waived. She will wait to have a pre-trial conference scheduled with Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson, according to his office.

Related Reading: Police: male juvenile sexually assaulted by female staff member at Union County treatment center

McLaughlin's attorney, Kyle Rude of Williamsport, did not immediately return a call requesting clarification on why some of the charges were withdrawn.

The alleged incidents were reported on Feb. 9 when Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to Diversified Treatment Alternative Center in Buffalo Township for a report of sexual assault. The treatment center serves at-risk adolescent males who have experienced sexual, physical and emotional abuse, according to its website.

An administrator at the center told Trooper Brian F. Watkins that they had learned that McLaughlin had reportedly performed oral sex on the minor, according to the affidavit.

Upon interviewing the minor, he told Watkins that the incidents started last fall when McLaughlin made a “weird” face at him when he was walking down the hallway. When the minor asked what she wanted, “McLaughlin reportedly replied ‘you’ in a low tone,” Watkins wrote.

In November, the minor and McLaughlin were doing rounds and while they were alone, she reportedly told the minor that she wanted to start a “hugging clinic,” according to the affidavit. McLaughlin expressed to the minor that she wished staff could perform “hug therapy” and from that point on allegedly attempted to get the minor alone in order to give him hugs.

Several other incidents allegedly occurred, including a time when McLaughlin hugged and kissed the minor while they were alone in a classroom. McLaughlin also allegedly showed the minor naked pictures of herself on her phone and touched the minor inappropriately several times while he was on the phone.

The inappropriate touching eventually led to McLaughlin putting her hands inside the minor’s pants, according to the affidavit. The minor told police that McLaughlin was monitoring him while he was shaving on Dec. 25 and allegedly placed her hands down his pants and performed oral sex on him, according to the affidavit.

When police interviewed McLaughlin, she initially denied touching the minor inappropriately and said the minor had written inappropriate and sexually explicit letters to her on at least three occasions.

McLaughlin reportedly told police that there were several occasions where the minor had attempted inappropriate contact and she had addressed the situation with him, reminding him that she was an employee and he was a client. She also mentioned during an interview with investigators that she had been scared to go to staff to report the alleged incidents. she has denied performing oral sex on the minor.

McLaughlin was arraigned on Feb. 26 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet