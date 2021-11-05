Williamsport, Pa. —A Philadelphia man was captured after a short chase with Detectives from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office.

According to an affidavit, Hafiz Jahleel Durbin, 30, of Philadelphia fled from authorities after an attempted traffic stop. Durbin’s vehicle had dark window tint along with a brake light out.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Durbin allegedly fled west on West Third Street before he headed north onto Walnut Street. During a portion of the chase, Durbin pulled into a parking lot at UPMC, nearing striking several cars including an undercover police vehicle with detectives inside.

Once out of the parking lot and near High Street and Hepburn Street, Durbin ran from the vehicle with detectives in pursuit, according to the affidavit.

According to a source close to the investigation, Durbin discarded several baggies of heroin as he ran from detectives. The source said two “rocks” of crack, multiple cellphones, and large amounts of cash were also discovered after Durbin was taken into custody.

A court summary released Tuesday shows Durbin will face charges of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Durbin is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $85,000 monetary bail and will face Judge Aaron Biichle on Nov. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet