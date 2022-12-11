Williamsport, Pa. — A Steelton man will receive $50,000 for his federal civil lawsuit against a Williamsport Bureau of Police officer who he claimed harassed him and handcuffed without a legitimate cause.

The plaintiff, Keith Anderson, filed the suit against Officer Clinton J. Gardner earlier this year for the incident that occurred on High Street on July 14, 2021. The lawsuit went to mediation and the settlement was reached last month with Gardner admitting liability, according to PennLive.com.

Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. will pay the $50,000 according to the terms of the settlement, which was obtained by PennLive.

In the lawsuit, Anderson claimed that Gardner pulled alongside him in a patrol car and harassed him as he walked to his mother’s home in Williamsport.

According to the complaint, Anderson was walking on the north side of High Street toward the intersection at Elmira Street around 7 p.m. July 14 when Gardner, who was driving a narcotics enforcement unit vehicle, pulled alongside him and attempted to engage him in conversation. Anderson noted in the complaint that Gardner was matching his speed as he drove along and he felt uncomfortable, as he had done nothing wrong.

Anderson began to record the interaction with Gardner on his cell phone and told him twice to stop talking to him and pulling his vehicle alongside of him. Gardner continued driving alongside Anderson, who asked the officer why he “was pulling up on him,” since he had “freedom of speech” and didn’t want to engage in conversation.

Anderson attempted to cross the street at the intersection of High and Elmira streets, but Gardner blocked his path with his vehicle, according to the complaint. Anderson asked Gardner why he was following him, but Gardner denied following him.

Gardner continued to drive his vehicle alongside Anderson as he walked and started to yell “use the sidewalk,” ignoring the fact that Anderson was attempting to cross the street.

When Anderson asked Gardner once again why he was driving alongside him, he “responded sarcastically that he was doing so in order to say ‘hi,’” according to the complaint. At that point, Gardner momentarily stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and Anderson attempted to cross the street.

Gardner’s demeanor became angry, as he slammed his brakes, jumped out of the vehicle, and demanded that Anderson identify himself. Gardner then grabbed Anderson and angrily informed him that he was “not free to leave,” according to the complaint.

Anderson continued to record the interaction to protest his innocence and assert his rights, asking what law he allegedly was breaking and whether he was being detained. Gardner told Anderson that he was being seized for “mandatory sidewalks” and later added the detainment also was for Anderson’s failure to identify himself.

At that point, Gardner placed Anderson in handcuffs and the recording was stopped. In the complaint, Anderson goes on to state that Gardner conducted an illegal and invasive search of his person, including reaching around in his pockets and groin area. It was pointed out in court documents that Anderson was wearing a t-shirt and shorts that evening, and it was clear he was not armed.

As Anderson remained in handcuffs, his mother and wife arrived at the scene, according to the report. Gardner and other officers who arrived at the scene allegedly began to yell at the two ladies and threatened to arrest them if they did not leave.

Anderson, who was upset at his treatment at the hands of Gardner, began to “vigorously protest his illegal treatment at the hands of Defendant, as described throughout this Complaint,” the court documents state. Gardner then threatened Anderson with a disorderly conduct charge and threatened to take him to jail if he didn’t identify himself.

Approximately 5 to 10 minutes after being placed in handcuffs, Anderson was released without explanation and the officers left. No charges were filed against Anderson.

Anderson sued Gardner on the basis that he was illegally placed under and held under false arrest, and also was searched without probable cause. The complaint also states that Gardner retaliated against Anderson’s First Amendment rights not to speak.

Gardner has claimed that his actions were reasonable, and that he was entitled to immunity. He also pointed out that Anderson did not suffer any injuries.

Anderson claims in the lawsuit that he suffered damages including harm to his reputation, fear, anxiety, anguish, and embarrassment. Through his attorney, Joshua J. Cochran of Williamsport, Anderson asked the court to enter judgement against Gardner along with costs, attorney fees, and punitive damages, according to the complaint.

Gardner works for Lycoming County's narcotics enforcement unit and has previously faced scrutiny regarding his arrests.

