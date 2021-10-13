Allenwood, Pa. – A Muncy man was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and methadone last spring when he was involved in a serious accident on Route 15 in Union County, according to court papers.

Chicane K. Barkholz, 29, now has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 7 for second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence. District Judge Jeffrey Mensch will hear the case.

The crash, which occurred at 5:09 a.m. April 3, caused serious injury to one victim, who was transported by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. The crash occurred on Route 15 in Gregg Township, just past the intersection with Hidden Creek Road.

Barkholz was traveling north in an Acura when he crossed the yellow double line and struck a white Nissan traveling in the southbound lanes, according to the arrest affidavit written by Trooper Kyle Phillips of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Barkholz was in the passing lane at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two passengers in the Nissan were taken by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for medical evaluation.

Upon arrival at Geisinger, Barkholz changed out of his clothes and into a gown, which revealed drugs on his person. Among items found on Barkholz were a brick of heroin, 26 waxfold bags of suspected heroin, a glassine bag containing a brown wax, and a clear glassine bag containing white crystals. Hospital staff also found a hypodermic needle, rubber containers with residue inside, and several more baggies, Phillips wrote.

At the crash scene, troopers looked for insurance information in Barkholz’s vehicle and came across “blunt effects.” The “blunt effects” is a common item kept by drug users to mask the odor of marijuana, Phillips wrote.

Police applied for a search warrant for Barkholz’s vehicle. Upon searching his vehicle on April 12, police found additional drugs and paraphernalia, including 59 clear plastic bags, 72 wax fold baggies, and 108 rubber bands.

Police also applied for a search warrant for blood taken from Barkholz at Geisinger. A lab report issued on May 10 indicated he had amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl in his blood at the time, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was issued for Barkholz’s arrest on June 22. He was taken into custody on Oct. 5 and arraigned in front of Mensch. Bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which he posted.

Other charges filed against Barkholz include a felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to deliver, misdemeanors of driving under the influence, and various traffic summaries.

