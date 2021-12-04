Williamsport, Pa. —Collin Scott Reid, 43, of Williamsport was found guilty on 18 of 24 counts that stemmed from a sexual relationship he initiated with a 14-year-old juvenile.

Reid was found guilty at the Lycoming County Courthouse on charges that ranged from indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, criminal attempt—rape, criminal attempt—statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure, and incest of a minor of his role in the crime.

On numerous occasions Reid forced the then 14-year-old juvenile to pose for nude pictures. An affidavit also details instances of Reid recording video of the juvenile in the shower.

During one incident, Reid was accused of entering a bed while the juvenile slept and “dry humping” her as his penis was exposed. He was also accused of putting his mouth on the juvenile’s genitals.

“[female juvenile] reported that Reid digitally penetrated her vagina on numerous occasions,” wrote Detective William Weber in an affidavit.

On at least one occasion, Reid showed a nude photo of the female juvenile to a juvenile male. According to an affidavit, Reid exposed his penis while showing the male juvenile the video of the female juvenile.

Reid, who was charged with two third-degree misdemeanors in contempt for violation of order or agreement and criminal attempt in October, will be sentenced on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 2 at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

In a separate case, Reid was charged with 13 more charges that stem from inappropriate contact with a juvenile. Of the 13 charges, 11 are felonies of various degrees.

