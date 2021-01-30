Bradford County, Pa. — A number of defendants recently were sentenced in Bradford County Court, according to District Attorney Chad Salsman. They are:

Adam Keely, 35, of Waverly, was sentenced to 30 to 90 months in prison plus fines of $2,000 plus court costs for third-degree felony corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Zachary K. Hawley, 22, of Sayre was sentenced to 24 months of probation supervision for a felony of theft of services and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records.

Jonathan Levan, 37, of Monroeton was sentenced to 72 hours to six months and fined $1,000 plus court costs for misdemeanor offense of DUI, highest rate of alcohol.

Jessica Ziegler, 28, of Towanda was sentenced to probation for a term of six months, ordered to pay fines of $150, and restitution of $157.95 for a first-degree misdemeanor offense of retail theft.

Dwayne Roberts, 33, of Rochester, N.Y. was sentenced to 30 to 60 months incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the offense of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Travis Kriner, 32, of Troy was sentenced to probation for 12 months, fines of $500, a concurrent sentence of 39 to 132 months for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn A. Lafritz, 29, of Waverly, N.Y. was sentenced to probation for 12 months and court costs for a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.

Gabriel Wilkins, 42, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 15 months, restitution of $503.77 plus court cost for the first-degree misdemeanor offense of retail theft.

Sabrina Simpson, 27, of Waverly, N.Y. was sentenced to probation for a term of 15 months for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.