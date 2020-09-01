Selinsgrove, Pa. — Selinsgrove State Police responded to an alarm at the Old Navy store located at 330 Marketplace Blvd. in Monroe Township, Snyder County in the early morning hours of September 1, making it the sixth time they've responded to a false alarm.

The report said the alarm went off at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, prompting Trooper Elisha Remender to respond. The officer arrived on scene to discover it was a false alarm.

According to PSP Selinsgrove, this was the sixth time they have responded to a false alarm at the business. Due the to the number of responses, Selinsgrove PSP cited the business.

The citation was filed in District Court 17-3-03.