Selinsgrove, Pa. — Dustin Albright, 43, of Selinsgrove was charged today with first-degree felony rape and second-degree strangulation and aggravated assault forcible compulsion for his alleged role in an incident that took place on Feb. 2.

Albright is being held on $150,000 monetary bail in the Snyder County Prison on those felony charges and two counts of second-degree charges of misdemeanor simple assault and first-degree misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and unlawful restraint, according to court records.

Trooper Troy Croak, of the Selinsgrove State Police, said in a news release that he responded to an incident in Selinsgrove late on Feb. 2.

According to the report, Croak interviewed the accuser and Albright once on scene. Croak said he determined Albright had physically and sexually assaulted the accuser over the course of several hours.

Croak said injuries on the accuser were evaluated by Evangelical Community Hospital staff.

Officers said Albright was taken into custody on Feb. 2 and arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe at 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.