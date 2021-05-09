Lewisburg, Pa. – A Selinsgrove man was charged with sexually assaulting a young girl at least twice over a 2 ½ year period in Union County.

Justyn Holmes, 42, now faces felony charges of rape of a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and misdemeanors of indecent assault forcible compulsion and corruption of minors.

The incidents reportedly began in June 2008 when the girl’s mother dated Holmes. The girl was 6 years old at the time, according to the arrest affidavit. The alleged incidents continued until December 2010.

The girl, who is now living in North Carolina, was interviewed by a specialist at a child advocacy center after law enforcement received a ChildLine referral. The girl told the specialist that Holmes inserted his fingers inside her vagina, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Brian Watkins of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Another time, Holmes allegedly tried to insert his penis inside of the girl, Watkins wrote. The girl told the specialist she screamed and struggled with Holmes until her mother came upstairs and he stopped, Watkins wrote. Because Holmes stopped his actions at that time, the mother did not realize what had happened, according to the report.

State police at Milton interviewed Holmes about the allegations in February after he was brought into the barracks for questioning related to fleeing and eluding an officer. Holmes admitted to dating the girl’s mother 10 years ago, but denied having any sexual contact with the girl, according to the affidavit.

A detective at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina presented the girl with a photo lineup of four men. She picked Holmes out of the lineup and wrote on the photograph, “he raped me when I was younger,” Watkins wrote.

Charges were filed against Holmes on April 27 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg. A docket sheet with the arraignment and preliminary hearing information has not yet been made available.