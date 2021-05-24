Selinsgrove, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove executed a search warrant at the 3000 block of Grubbs Church Road after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to a report, task force members informed Selinsgrove PSP of a potential sexual abuse of children at the residence.

Yahoo! reported a user account was viewing child pornography.

Troopers made contact with David Richard Cool, 41, of Mount Pleasant on May 20 after they executed a search warrant. Cool admitted to owning an email address that was reported to authorities.

Troopers said Cool admitted to processing pictures and GIFs but wanted to stress it was to look at “little girls” and “never little boys” as he was recorded in the backseat of a police cruiser.

On April 14 of this year, a report was generated by Yahoo! they found a GIF with an underage girl. The activity was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After an investigation it was discovered the user-provided name for the account was David Cool.

Authorities linked an IP addresses to Cool’s place of work, which led officers to his home address at 3654 Grubbs Church Road in Perry Township.

Officers conducted a physical surveillance of the home and observed Cool at the address. Officers said they were also able to determine both Cool’s license and vehicle registration were registered at the address.

On May 18, officers were approved for a search warrant for the property. On May 20 the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force with the assistance of PSP Selinsgrove and FBI State College executed the search warrant.

Cool was charged with five counts for third-degree felony child pornography and one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Cool is being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Snyder County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before judge Lori Hackenberg this Wednesday at 2 p.m.