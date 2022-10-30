Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records.

Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured.

Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall, which delayed treatment for a head injury that was discovered a day later.

The Selinsgrove Center is a state-owned intermediate care facility for people with varying levels of intellectual disabilities.

Nerhood allegedly transported Krouse in a hydraulic lift without assistance and as a result, her upper body fell from the lift and hit the floor, according to an affidavit written by Agent Christina Hingston of the Attorney General's Office. For safety reasons, it is against the center's policy for staff to transport residents in a mechanical lift without assistance from another staff member.

Krouse, who is non-verbal and quadriplegic, was taken to the hospital on April 26 after showing abnormal behavior, charges say. A CT scan showed Krouse had a hematoma in the brain.

Shortly after the fall, Nerhood and Molyneaux filed incident reports. Molyneaux falsely stated in the report that he was assisting Nerhood when Krouse fell from the lift, Hingston wrote.

Just one day later, both Nerhood and Molyneux told the center's risk management department that they had lied on the forms. Molyneaux was not present when Nerhood put Krouse in the lift, and he was only there after Nerhood called him to the room because Krouse had fallen, Hingston said.

When a nurse arrived at Krouse's room, both Nerhood and Molyneaux allegedly told him that the woman had "fallen softly." The nurse believed at that time that Molyneaux had been present when Krouse was being transported in the lift, Hingston wrote.

The state Attorney General's Office began investigating the incident after the Union-Snyder County Older Adult Protective Services Office contacted them on April 25.

When Hingston interviewed Nerhood, she told her that she did the lift transfer alone because "she did not have anyone else to assist her at that time," according to the affidavit.

Molyneaux told Hingston that he initially lied about the incident because he knew Nerhood would get in trouble for violating the center's policy by doing the lift transfer alone.

Both Nerhood and Krouse had previously received trainings regarding using mechanical lifts safely in which they signed off acknowledging they completed the training, Hingston said.

Since the fall, Krouse has been hospitalized several times for complications from her initial injury.

Nerhood and Molyneaux were arraigned on the charges on Oct. 21, and both are free on $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 2 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet Nerhood

Docket Sheet Molyneaux

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.