South Williamsport, Pa. — State police have identified a second victim whose debit card information was stolen to buy diesel fuel at local gas stations.

The 65-year-old victim of Allenwood is now out at least $175 after the unknown male suspect obtained her card information and pumped diesel fuel for his truck at the Kwik Fill gas station on Main Street in Benton, Columbia County.

State police at Milton say the theft occurred sometime between March 16 and 19. Police believe the suspect used a card reader to obtain the woman's debit card information while she used the card to pump her own gas at a different location.

On March 19, the suspect pulled into the Kwik Fill with a Ford dually F350 FX4 pickup truck and pumped $175 of diesel fuel into barrels in the bed of the truck. The truck was white with wooden planks along each side of the bed and a brown lower trim. Police say the truck had a sunroof and extended cab.

The suspect also used the woman's card information to pump fuel at Sunoco in Linden, according to Trooper Wenzel.

State police at Montoursville also are investigating a similar incident in which the suspect obtained the debit card information for a 51-year-old woman of Jersey Shore and used it to obtain $174 of diesel fuel at Kwik Fill on Route 15 in South Williamsport. The same white pickup truck was seen pulling into the Kwik Fill on March 1 to obtain diesel fuel.

Police say the suspect also used that victim's card information to obtain fuel on March 2 at Snappy's in Gregg Township, Union County.

Related Reading: Suspect used victim's debit card information to buy diesel fuel

Police estimate the suspect has done at least five fraudulent debit card transactions totaling $850.

Police are encouraging the public to be cautious when using debit or credit cards at gas pumps.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Wenzel of PSP Milton at 570 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-280576.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.