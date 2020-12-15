Bloomsburg, Pa. – A second person has been charged in relation to a drug bust at a campus housing complex at Bloomsburg University.

After a two-month long investigation, police arrested Joseph B. Rhodunda, 19, of Levittown, Pa., for allegedly being involved in selling marijuana with his roommate, Zachary C. Schwartz, 19, of Yardley, Pa.

Schwartz had already been arrested and charged for using the social media app Snapchat to sell marijuana out of his campus apartment, according to court documents.

Schwartz allegedly sold two grams of marijuana to a confidential informant on at least three occasions between Sept. 30 and Oct. 22.

Heather Comstock of Bloomsburg University Police Department had arrested Schwartz in early November. Comstock, who also serves on the Columbia County Drug Task Force, had applied for a search warrant for Schwartz’s apartment, which he shared with several roommates from his home area of Bucks County, according to court documents.

Officers from the university police department and drug task force served the warrant the morning of Nov. 5. There were four people who lived in the six-bedroom apartment, including Rhodunda.

When interviewed by police, Rhodunda said “he only recently discovered his high school friend Zachary Schwartz started ‘dealing’ marijuana at the beginning of the semester,” according to the affidavit written by Comstock.

Rhodunda told police he was present during one of Schwartz’s transactions but denied involvement. He also told police he purchased a scale to measure marijuana for his own personal usage because he didn’t want to “get ripped off.”

Police searched Rhodunda’s bedroom and found an open closet door with a backpack with an open zipper. The backpack contained a large mason jar with baggies of marijuana. Police also found a digital scale and a notebook with a ledger of transactions, including the name and amount for the confidential informant that Schwartz had sold to.

In addition, police found a wallet that contained money from the controlled buys set up by the informant in September and October, Comstock wrote.

Schwartz, who had been detained and awaited arraignment, was interviewed by police later that day. Schwartz admitted that he and Rhodunda worked together to sell marijuana to other students on campus, according to court documents.

Schwartz reportedly told police that Rhodunda came up with the idea to sell marijuana in larger bulk amounts in order to turn a profit. The two traveled home to Bucks County in early November to vote in the election and pick up marijuana to sell, Comstock wrote.

It was Rhodunda’s idea to set up a Snapchat account to sell marijuana, according to police documents. Schwartz had a car, and Rhodunda had him drive them to make purchases and sales. “Schwartz stated that Rhodunda took care of the finances for the drug sales, he made the contacts to the supplier who was a mutual friend and Schwartz kept the marijuana in a gym bag in his room,” Comstock wrote.

Rhodunda was charged with three felony counts each of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; one felony count of conspiracy - manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver; three misdemeanors of conspiracy – possession of a controlled substance; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge Russell L. Lawton set Rhodunda’s bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 23.

Schwartz's charges also were filed at Lawton's. He has since posted $25,000 bail.

