Lewisburg, Pa. – A second person has been charged in connection with a drug arrest at a Lewisburg residence.

Ashley Talmadge, 25, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed the charges on Oct. 13 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Previously, Michael A. Shirk, 31, of 340 Deer Lane, Lewisburg, was arrested for drug possession after a Union County probation officer visited Talmadge’s residence on Sept. 15 at the 600 block of Market Street. Officers found a backpack belonging to Shirk that contained methamphetamine and the prescription pills Gabapentin.

Th probation officer also observed drug paraphernalia, including needles, in the bedroom and small glassine bags on the kitchen table, according to court documents. He contacted police for assistance.

Patrolman Joshua E. Dreisbach of Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to the scene. When he arrived, Talmadge and Shirk were inside the residence, according to the affidavit.

The probation officer showed Dreisbach multiple needles that were found in the bedroom. Two of the needles were filled with “an unknown suspected controlled substance,” Dreisbach wrote in the affidavit.

Dreisbach applied for a search warrant from District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Once the search warrant was granted, he returned to the residence. Dreisbach noted in the affidavit that he seized a clear plastic Hefty bag in the bedroom with two needles filled with an unknown substance and five empty needles.

Lab results returned on Oct. 13 indicated there were .70 grams of methamphetamine on the first needle and .64 grams on the second one, according to court documents.

On Sept. 17, the probation officer seized and searched Talmadge’s phone. He found a picture of 13.14 grams of suspected meth on a black digital scale. The probation officer told police this was the same scale he saw at Talmadge’s residence on Sept. 15, according to court documents. Talmadge also had admitted to jail staff to using heroin and meth, the probation officer reportedly told police.

Preliminary hearing for both Talmadge and Shirk is scheduled for Dec. 10 at Rowe’s office.

