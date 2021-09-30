Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of West Fourth St. on Tuesday, September 28 at 6:27 PM resulting in arrests and seizures of drugs and firearms.
Found during the search was a large amount of cocaine, packaging material, a firearm and large amounts of cash, according to a news release. As a result, William Edward Thomas Jr., 37, and Ocufi Lawrence, 42, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and persons not to possess a firearm.
Both were committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.
During the raid, NEU was assisted by the Williamsport Bureau of Police K9 unit and members of the Lycoming County Special Response Team.