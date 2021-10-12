Bloomsburg, Pa. — Officers said when they spoke with Robert Larkin, 62, of Bloomsburg, he allegedly admitted to knowing something was up with the car he was driving.

According to a report from Scott Township Patrolman Vincent Figueiredo, Larkin stated that Tia Maria Fenstermacher, 30, of Bloomsburg showed up at his home with the car. Larkin allegedly told officers Fenstermacher had stated she purchased the vehicle for $750.

Before speaking with Larkin, Figueiredo said the pair was spotted at Sheetz in Bloomsburg with the stolen vehicle. Figueiredo said the pair was filling the vehicle with gas when officers took them into custody.

Larkin allegedly told officers he felt uneasy driving the vehicle and questioned Fenstermacher about it several times.

“He stated things didn’t add up about the car,” Figueiredo wrote. “Lark stated that he knew once all the police came in with the lights on the car was stolen.”

Larkin was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property and a summary charge of driving with a suspended license. He was released on Oct. 1 after posting $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing with Doug Brewer is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. in Millville.

Fenstermacher was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Unlike Larkin, Fenstermacher is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail as she awaits an Oct. 13 preliminary hearing.

Fenstermacher docket sheet

Larkin docket sheet