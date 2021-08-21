Bloomsburg, Pa. —Dameon Price Holter, 40, of Berwick was charged with felony retail theft after an employee allegedly discovered he took a bag of merchandise from the back of a store in Berwick.

According to an affidavit filed by officer Joshua Pastucka of the Scott Township Police Department, Holter attempted to hide the bag behind a building. The employee told authorities Holter entered the store with a female, who paid for a drink.

Holter allegedly held a bag full of unpaid merchandise as the transaction took place. According to the report, Holter then left with a lighter and the bag of merchandise.

Pastucka said the employee confronted them and the lighter was returned. As the female returned the lighter, the employee asked if there was anything else Holter took.

According to the affidavit, Holter returned the merchandise after retrieving it from behind the store. The employee allegedly told officer the bag was wet.

Holter was charged with third-degree felony retail theft and released on $10,000 unsecure bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25.

Docket sheet