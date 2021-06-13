Bloomsburg, Pa. —A man had a key removed from his face after authorities said a person stabbed him after an argument over dinner.

Matthew Armani Lassus, 23, of Philadelphia was charged with a felony after police discovered the man with a key stuck in the side of the face.

Scott Township Police Patrolman Elijah Middaugh said he arrived at Geisinger Hospital in Bloomsburg after he received a report of a stabbing.

According to the report, officers spoke with Lassus, who told them he was spinning a lanyard around when the key broke off and hit his friend in the face.

Middaugh said, “I observed the black plastic portion of a key fab protruding from the left side of his face in the area of his cheek/upper jaw area.”

Officers spoke with the injured person before he was taken to Geisinger Hospital in Danville to have the key removed. During the interview officers said the victim admitted he was arguing with Lassus about dinner prior to being injured by the key.

According to the report, a nurse who treated the injury said the key was so deep only the black plastic fab was visible.

Lassus was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, third-degree misdemeanor simple assault, third-degree disorderly conduct engage in fighting, and a summary harassment offense.

Lassus was held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. Reports show Lassus posted ten percent of the bail on June 1 and was released. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 23.