Bloomsburg, Pa.— Scott Township Police Department Officer Jacob Grassley said he observed a vehicle with expired registration stickers traveling around 2697 Columbia Boulevard, according to an affidavit.

Grassley said on Sept. 15 at approximately 7:57 p.m. he pulled the car over and told the occupants about the expired stickers.

The driver allegedly admitted to having an expired license, as well.

According to Grassley, he noticed marks on the arms of the driver, who was identified as Stevie Nicole Cokosky, 29, of Ranshaw.

According to the report, Grassley asked Cokosky if she had used drugs to which she allegedly replied she had not.

Grassly said he continued to question Cokosky. Grassly said Cokosky would not comply to a search of the vehicle. According to the report, Grassly called a K9 unit.

Grassly alleges Cokosky became nervous when he informed her of the K9 unit. Cokosky allegedly admitted to having drugs in the car, according to Grassly.

A records check was conducted and Grassly said it showed Cokosky had a felony warrant for dangerous drugs in Shamokin.

A search of the vehicle turned up 13.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, .9 grams of suspected heroin, three hypodermic needles, six rubber bands, green cut straws with suspected drug residue, and one bottle of urine, according to officers.

Grassly said all the items were in a black magnetic box on the driver’s side floor of the vehicle.

According to court records, Cokoksy was charged with one felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. She was also charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are misdemeanors.

Cokosky is awaiting a preliminary hearing.