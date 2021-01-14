Towanda, Pa. — A 58-year-old Towanda man had his day in court to face a felony charge and multiple misdemeanor and summary offenses, according to court records.

David Samuel Parker, 58, will face a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude officers along with other offenses stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in Sept.

According to Towanda Borough Police Officer Josh Lake, Parker was observed driving South on Second Street in Towanda. Lake said officers watched Parker allegedly drive a scooter through a clearly marked stop sign.

According to the complaint, Lake ran the registration, which came back as expired. Lake said the license plate did not belong with the scooter operated by Parker.

Lake said officers activated emergency lights. According to officers, Parker failed to stop. Officers said he continued to flee, cutting through parking lots.

According to the report, officers lost track of Parker and turned their emergency lights off as they continued to look for him. After a short search of the area, Lake said Parker was spotted on Railroad Street.

Officers said they reactivated their emergency lights and attempted to block the street. Lake said Parker had time and distance to stop, but allegedly continued to drive toward the patrol car.

According to the report, Parker allegedly crashed into the patrol car. Officers said Parker then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

A search of Parker turned up a baggie that allegedly contained a white crystal substance. According to the report, it was tested and later revealed to be methamphetamine.

Parker was charged with a felony and held on $50,000 monetary bail, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear before Judge Evan Williams III the morning of January 14.