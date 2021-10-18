Bellefonte, Pa. – The Rockview Prison superintendent reported the death of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview.

On October 10, 2021 at 11:01 p.m., employees conducting security rounds on a housing unit discovered Devontal Thomas, 27, unresponsive in his cell, according to Superintendent Bobbi Salamon. Additional security and medical staff immediately responded to the unit.

Thomas was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner's Office.

Thomas was serving a 1-year 6-month to 3-year sentence from Montgomery County for Robbery. He was received at SCI Rockview for violating parole on Oct. 8, 2021.

The deceased's next of kin has been notified.